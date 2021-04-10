Shang-Chi’s merchandise reveals plot details and family ties

Recently Leaked Action Figures of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Reveal Plot Details and Family Ties Between Shang-Chi and Several of His Characters (Spoilers Notice)

We haven’t had any official previews of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings yet, but recent leaks of the action figures that will go on sale with the film’s premiere reveal new plot details and family ties to the Kung Fu Master.

The first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was widely criticized for the lack of diversity among its main superheroes, and the introduction of Shang-Chi is one of the many ways Marvel Studios is trying to avoid similar criticism in Phase 4. Shang -Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first MCU film to star an Asian superhero, with a predominantly Asian cast and directed by an Asian director.

There is a lot of excitement for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings within the Marvel fandom. The film is expected to draw heavily on martial arts and will also feature the debut of the true Mandarin of the MCU. Legendary actor Tony Leung plays the leading villain of the Ten Rings who will take on the new Marvel hero played by Simu Liu. Although the film was originally supposed to be available now, it has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has left Marvel in a position where it could keep official details about the cast, characters, and plot to a minimum. With the movie’s release date getting closer and closer, leaks of the toys that will be released continue to be the best source of information about the movie.

The first wave of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends toy line for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has already been seen on social media, as the toys appear to have hit the shelves of some stores. The blister images circulating online provide many details about the film. Shang-Chi’s description confirms that he was raised by the Ten Rings Organization and is now drawn into that world by his father, Wenwu, also known as the Mandarin. Wenwu’s figure shows what appears to be a new version of the Ten Rings concept. Death Dealer’s design has also been revealed and they confirm that Xialing will play Shang-Chi’s estranged sister.

You can see the pictures below:

These toys confirm some important family connections that will run through Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That Shang-Chi is the son of the Mandarin is something that fans have speculated about for a long time, since in the comics Fu Manchu was the father of the superhero and by rights the conversion of the Mandarin was expected. Meanwhile, the confirmation that Xialing, played by Meng’er Zhang, is Shang-Chi’s sister adds more plot details. Shang-Chi’s sister is traditionally called Fah Lo Suee in the comics, but it seems like the MCU is making a slight change in that regard.

With this new information about Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, it seems that the family will play a significant role in the film. The toys also provide the first images of the character designs, but hopefully it won’t take long until Marvel Studios releases an official preview. Recently the film moved again on the release schedule to September 2021, a date that should be final, whatever happens. Now that the Black Widow marketing campaign is being revived, that could be a good sign that the first trailer or images of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could be coming soon.

Are you looking forward to seeing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?