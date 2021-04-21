Shang-Chi trailer was not well received in China

On Monday Marvel fans received a surprise, the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a highly anticipated film that has a mainly Asian cast and that hopes to get a lot of money from China, a market that has become one of the largest for Disney. In 2018 and 2019 Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% were massive hits, raising US $ 359.5 million and US $ 629 million respectively; Will they achieve the same with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? The first trailer doesn’t indicate much enthusiasm from the Chinese public.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is based on the character created by Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin, will narrate the adventures of martial arts master Shang Chi, who has amazing abilities with both his limbs and weapons. In the comics he joins The Avengers, and most likely in the movies he is also destined to join the next superhero group.

On Reddit a username u / alanjinqq (via The Direct) revealed that the trailer’s statistics were not very positive in the target market. At the time the Reddit user did the math, the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the Taiwan account had 1,600 dislikes out of a total of 3,400 ratings, which means a 53% approval rating. In Hong Kong 600 count of 1,022 voters disapproved, which means an approval of only 42%.

In reviewing the accounts today, we can discover that things have not changed much, on the YouTube account Marvel Studios Hong Kong the trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the statistics remain almost the same, with 694 I don’t like it against 646 I like it; and in the MarvelTW account there are 1964 I don’t like it against 2077 I like it.

To put it in context, the most recent Black Widow trailer has a 99% approval rating on both accounts. But why did the trailer for Shang-Chi get such a bad reception? Comments to the video on the Taiwan and Hong Kong accounts point to what could be construed as cultural appropriation by Americans, with others criticizing the protagonist’s appearance, Simu liu, as opposed to Tony Chiu Wai Leung, who plays Shang-Chi’s father, “The Mandarin.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has tried desperately in recent years to compensate for the lack of diversity in its early stages; its main films were carried out by white men and women and actors of color were left in the background. It was until the third stage of the franchise where we saw an improvement in that sense, when Black Panther appeared – 90%, Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85% and Captain Marvel – 60%. However, many do not forget that it took ten years to give us a movie where a superheroine is the protagonist

Black Panther For its part, it was a phenomenon that had a great echo in the African-American population and received the applause of celebrities and the public. Its box office gross was huge, and the idea that a film starring actors of color would not be financially successful was banished.

This year the solo film of Black widow, which fans have been asking for years; We will also have Eternals, which for the first time will put an LGBTQ character among the protagonists. In small steps, Marvel Studios has kept the promise Kevin Feige made years ago that we would see more representation in the future.