Shang-chi toys reveal possible plot details, family ties and character appearance – Tomatazos

One of the hallmarks of the MCU is to spread as little information as possible about its various projects. Sometimes somebody escapes either through Tom’s carelessness Hollando some official merchandise. This quality of revealing as little as possible is what I did that fans came up with all kinds of theories when watching WandaVision – 95%. It is normal. By not having any information, fans have no choice but to speculate based on two things: what they know about the comics and the fact that the MCU takes all kinds of creative liberties with its characters.

To this information drought is added a more real drought. The last Marvel movie to be released was Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% on July 2, 2019, when Black Widow opens on July 4, two years will already have passed without a studio movie in theaters. The MCU series on Disney Plus have been able to quench that thirst, but it is not enough. In that sense, it is not uncommon for fans to have been looking for information on movies to be released where possible. That just happened with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

From Iron Man 3 – 79% and their “Mandarin” who turned out to be an actor, fans are dying to see the Organization of the Ten Rings and their leader. When the film’s title was revealed, fans knew we were finally going to see Tony Stark’s iconic villain in the MCU, somewhat ironic considering the character is already dead. Now a fan turned to one of the most common sources of information when the study is not saying anything: the official toys of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line. An Instagram user shared leaked photos of the toys including information about the characters that could match what we see in the movie that opens on September 3.

Shang-Chi leaks. New leaked toys reveal the full look of the characters and descriptions of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Each character comes with a description and the last image is a potential spoiler. Please view at your own risk

The characters that can be seen in the image are the protagonist, his sister Xialing, the villain Death Dealer and Wenwu / Mandarin. One of the first details that can be noticed is that apparently the classic rings here are actually bracelets. That said, what has attracted the most attention is that here the father of the protagonist is the iconic villain himself. This is something that has been speculated for some time because the father of Shang-Chi in the comics is Fu Manchu. For those who do not know him, I will only say that he is a literary character created by Sax rohmer as the embodiment of various racist stereotypes against Chinese in the early 20th century. Marvel was not going to allow such a character to appear in the movies, but in addition, they no longer have the rights to use the character today. Truth be told, the Mandarin used to be problematic on stereotypes as well, but director Destin Daniel Cretton has said he will take care to present a version free of racist stereotypes.

Here are the descriptions:

Shang-Chi: Trained from childhood by the mysterious Ten Rings Organization, Shang-Chi must confront the past that he thought he had left behind when he is brought back to his father’s web.

Wenwu: Shang-Chi’s father, Wenwu, is the feared leader of the Organization of the Ten Rings, who has been hidden in the shadows since the beginning of the MCU.

Xialing: When her distant brother Shang-Chi suddenly appears in her life, Xialing must choose between the lonely life she has created for herself or join him in his fight against the Ten Rings.

Death Dealer: Death Dealer is one of the most formidable opponents Shang-Chi has ever faced.

