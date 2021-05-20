Shang-Chi: Simu Liu responds to those who criticized him for being “too ugly”

It’s true, Marvel Studios has taken a long time to introduce us to their first Asian superheroes, but with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings they are on the verge of succeeding. The actor was announced a little over a year ago in the framework of D23 of 2019 and was quickly well received by the public of the web; we will finally have a character whose roots go back to Asia and the fans are very excited. Unfortunately, the outlook for Simu liu it has not been all good. Through social networks and a new interview with Men’s Health, he responds to criticism from those who do not consider him handsome enough to be the main character.

Although the networks received Simu liu with open arms, there were many who disagreed with his choice as Shang-Chi. The actor was born in China and moved to Canada as a child; The passage of time allowed him to pursue a career as a martial artist and stuntman, but now the time has come to be the main star. Unfortunately, he received hurtful criticism about his physique and now he responds to all that. On Twitter he posted the words: “Get rid of the noise (especially the ones that tell you that your face looks like a dog’s butt) and stay at peace with yourself. Also, I may have spent too much time reading my dog’s poop signs, but you can definitely get used to the butt! ” along with Men’s Health article:

I have a lot of trolls. They leave comments in Chinese on my page, and I would be very excited to translate them, because I thought ‘ooh, they must be expressing their support’. Y [en su lugar] It would be like, ‘Your face looks like a dog’s butt, you don’t deserve this role.’ […] Growing up, he was obsessed with being desirable. In the course of auditioning for [Shang Chi], I never thought I had a chance at all the time, because I never felt like I was the most handsome, the tallest, or the best in martial arts.

Shut out the noise (especially the ones that tell you your face looks like a dog’s anus), and be at peace with yourself. Also, maybe I’ve just spent way too much time reading my dog’s poop cues but you definitely can get used to the anuses! Https: //t.co/j9JOtOyFzO – Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) May 19, 2021

I have days when I really feel sexy and on top of the world, and I have days when I don’t. But above all I can be at peace with who I am in general: my charisma, my humor, my soul. What started to click for me is that I wasn’t chosen for my looks or my skill in martial arts or anything other than my ability to inhabit a character.

Soon we will see Simu Liu become the new star of Marvel Studios thanks to his leading role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsHowever, we have very few details about the film and it will take a while to be absolutely certain; Marvel isn’t very forthcoming about their movie plots and often waits until release to talk at length about what they don’t expect in the dark room. Fans of Shang-Chi are taking for granted that an adventure full of action and blows is what is coming for the future, and surely they are not wrong as the character is a master of martial arts.

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings It will hit theaters on September 3 and is the second film corresponding to phase 4 of the MCU, the first is Black Widow, with a premiere scheduled for July 9. But the movies are not the only thing that Marvel Studios has in mind because in June Loki will arrive on the Disney Plus platform, one of the many series for secondary characters developed by streaming. It is clear that although several of the important characters of the MCU have passed away, Kevin Feige has many plans for the future. The superhero adventures are far from over.

