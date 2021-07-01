‘Shang-Chi’: Kevin Feige confirms that Abomination is the mysterious character of the trailer

In one of the latest previews of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ a duel between two characters that some fans have believed to recognize as the Abomination and Wong is briefly seen. Now the director of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has confirmed in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes that the two characters fighting in the trailer are indeed them: “Some fans said ‘That looks like a character they had not seen in many years called Abomination fighting a character that looks like Wong. And I can tell that the reason it seems like that to you is because it’s Abomination fighting Wong … It’s fun to have a character that we haven’t had on screen in over a decade popping up again in the MCU. And seeing the fans in that little bit of the trailer acknowledge it and accept it is a lot of fun. “

The new Marvel movie will introduce the Ten original Rings from the comics, alien weapons wielded by the Mandarin himself. When Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) joins this underground organization, he will be forced to face the past that he thought he had left behind. He is accompanied by Awkwafina as Katy, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing and Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist.

Who is it?

The Abomination (Emil Blonsky) is a supervillain created by Stan Lee and artist Gil Kane and is one of the Hulk’s main enemies. We saw him in 2008’s ‘The Incredible Hulk’, but since then he has not appeared in any of the MCU movies, much less since Mark Ruffalo joined The Avengers. ‘The Incredible Hulk’ doesn’t quite fit in with how the movies have evolved, but it’s still canon. In this movie it was Tim Roth who played the character and we know he will do it again in the Disney + series ‘She-Hulk’. ‘Shang-Chi’ will also have connections to the original ‘Iron Man’ through the organization of the Ten Rings of the Mandarin, the terrorist group responsible for kidnapping Tony Stark.

Wong on the other hand we have more recent, as he has appeared both in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and in ‘Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)’. The participation of this character in the film seems to be linked to the Ten Rings. Some fans have a theory that the fight is part of a great tournament where these rings are the prize and that Wong would be trying to win them to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands and protect planet Earth, while Abomination would simply want to increase his power.

Where has Abomination been since ‘The Incredible Hulk’? We will discover it, perhaps, at the premiere of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ on September 3 in theaters.