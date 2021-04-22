Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings will have re-recordings

Share

The movie Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings from Marvel Studios will return to the set to change some things that they did not like.

It is a very common practice that Marvel studios pass some tests with the public and thus discover parts of the story that do not fit or do not work as they should. After the results of these viewings, they decide whether to re-record or not. This is what is happening to Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings.

It has now been revealed that Marvel studios will send the cast and crew of Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings for further filming to be done to complete the film next week in Los Angeles. According to a new report, the film will have approximately two additional weeks of filming, ending in early May. Luckily they delayed the movie to the beginning of September, so you have enough time to finish everything in the best possible way.

Here we leave you the spectacular trailer of Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings:

What will the movie be about?

The movie Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings is starring Simu liu, his character is the son of a China-based tycoon, who raised and educated his descendant in his lonely compound cut off from the outside world. Shang-chi he trained in martial arts and developed unsurpassed skills. But the paths of the father and the son were separated by having very different ways of thinking. Now they will collide again and this will cause a tremendous struggle between two great forces.

“Every time we make a movie, we hope it will succeed so we can make another movie. That is always the idea ”. Said Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios. “And with those two movies in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to continue to show comic book heroes who represent the world that is going to see our movies. So our intention was always to keep doing that and Shang-chi is another example. “

Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings It will be released on September 3, 2021. While we wait, you can see the rest of the Marvel Studios movies and series at Disney +.

Share