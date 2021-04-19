‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ releases teaser trailer and poster with Simu Liu

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ already marks a before and after only with the choice of its protagonist: the first Asian superhero to headline a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but it is also that it aspires a serious epicity from the hand of a plot that mixes family drama with an action set around the world of martial arts. Simu Liu, a Chinese-Canadian actor who plays the young hero, has assumed the role with both enthusiasm and prudence in the face of such responsibility, ensuring that, when raising the plot, both he and the rest of the team were “very sensitive to avoid stereotyping territory“.

Thus ‘Shang-Chi’, which has just released a teaser trailer, poster and new images with Liu at the helm, has focused on that unexplored cinematographic corner of the marvelita comic world, keeping in mind the important step that was taken in relation to the representation, and at the same time taking advantage of the world of possibilities offered by posing the origin story of an unknown character on the big screen. “The most exciting thing about embodying this character is that her origin story had never been told before“Liu has assured in statements to Entertainment Weekly.” We know so many different versions of Batman’s origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young; we meet Peter Parker, a character who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and who lost his uncle; but the history of Shang-Chi is very unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of creative freedom to put it as we wanted“.

For his part, Destin Daniel Cretton, director of this proposal, born in Hawaii and of Japanese descent, also wanted to highlight the importance that all children can enjoy a hero who looks like them. “[Al crecer] all he had was Spider-Man. Since I was always wearing the mask, I could dress up as Spider-Man on Halloween. There were other characters that looked like me on screen, but maybe only two or three to choose from, and certainly not superheroes“.

For real diversity

Cretton adds that he wanted to take advantage of this opportunity that Marvel has given him, to tell a story about Asian identity that felt as authentic as possible. And precisely with the idea of ​​fulfilling this objective, the director of ‘Shang-Chi’ wanted to make sure that the film have Asian voices both in front of and behind the camera.

“Asian culture is very diverse. I grew up in Hawaii and Hawaiian food is like Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hawaiian and Filipino, it mixes everything. That’s what our team was: like a great mix of Asian cultures coming together and collaborating on the script. [diciendo cosas] like, ‘oh that’s not quite right’. All of this helped contribute to what I think is a really nice update on what started in the comics decades ago. “

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ hits theaters September 3 of this year.