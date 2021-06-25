Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases a new trailer

Today, during the broadcast of NBA Countdown, Marvel has surprised us with a new trailer for the long-awaited Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which for the first time will have a Chinese hero as the protagonist of his own film. In the past, Asian characters have had low-profile roles or even been victims of whitewashing, such as The Ancient One in Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%.

Shang-Chi will be at the forefront of its own story and the action will take place in China, a country from which Marvel also expects to make large profits, since in the last decade it became one of the most important markets for Hollywood, and contributed a large part from the Avengers: Infinity War box office – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

The superhero Shang-Chi was created by the writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin, and it is about a Kung Fu master who in the comics came to join the Avengers and face powerful rivals. In the new trailer we see the power of the Ten Rings unleashed, as well as a lot of action that anticipates an exciting adventure for all the public.

The Shang-Chi movie will make some changes to the original story from the comics; Shang-Chi will no longer be the son of Fu Manchu, but of The Mandarin, leader of the terrorist organization of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi is played by Simu liu and Wenwu / The Mandarin by Tony Chiu Wai Leung; other cast members are Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Fala Chen. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It is part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will hit theaters this September 3. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton with a screenplay by David callaham.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to amaze us with each new installment and it is expected that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings be no exception. But before its release, we will have to see Black Widow, the first solo film of the superheroine, and probably the last, since the character lost his life in Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow serves as a prequel to that film.

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals is coming, a film that aims to expand the stories of Marvel Studios into the cosmos, and that has generated high expectations since it was directed by Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for Best Director and Best Film for Nomadland – 100%. In December the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres, which precedes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

All of 2020 we were left without franchise premieres due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year that absence was rewarded very soon, as fans were delighted with the Disney Plus WandaVision series – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. Currently airing new chapters of Loki – 96% every Wednesday and there are three to be released. There is no doubt that the franchise is healthier than ever, and the future points to a more ambitious crossover than Avengers: Endgame.

Superheroes have become a very important part of pop culture, and it cannot be denied that Marvel Studios is leading the way, since they have been able to adapt their characters while respecting their comic book origins as much as possible, but adapting them to modern audiences and always taking into account the whole family. Along with the Marvel Cinematic Universe we have other proposals such as the DC Extended Universe, which has given very serious and dark deliveries such as Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.