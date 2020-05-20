© Screenrush

‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ could take place between ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’

The 30th of October the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the premiere of Black Widow. The solo story about Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) will only be the beginning of a stage of the franchise in which we will meet new characters. It is the case of Shang-Chi, a character that will be introduced in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The tape had begun filming shortly before the coronavirus crisis caused the paralysis of film productions. However, a video of the recording of the tape could give a clue to know at what point in the UCM timeline it is set.

A user shared in late April a video from the filming of the movie directed by Daniel Cretton in which the actors Simu Liu – who plays Shang-Chi – and Awkwafina shoot a scene together. At a certain moment you can see a graffiti with the year -or maybe a simple number? – 2020. This has left some wondering if this is the time for the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings events to take place. If so, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will explore a time never before shown in the franchise.

Same scene, but tried to get view of the monitor to see the shot! Looks pretty cool, as an establishing shot for this secret “building”. pic.twitter.com/fUFtn5ggRy – chuckbass (@charlesbassf) April 28, 2020

If you remember the last installments of the Phase 3Avengers: Infinity War was set in 2018. Its sequel, Avengers: Endgame, did so five years after the snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin). It is in 2023 when Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) escapes from the Quantum Realm and offers the remaining surviving superheroes an option to retrieve the missing. Only a few novels and comics have recounted events that took place between 2018 and 2023. Will we see what the world was like during that time when those who did not succumb to the snap had to learn to live in a totally new world?

If set in 2020, it would make sense to see the origins of Shang-Chi, an unknown and never-before-seen character on the big screen. The snap may have altered the hierarchies of the underworld and this sparked the rise of this new hero..

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings will hit theaters in the United States on May 7, 2021 -not yet released in Spain. In the meantime, check out the Black Widow trailer you’ll find on these lines.