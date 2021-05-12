Shang-Chi and Eternals may not premiere in China

This year we will have three Marvel Studios film premieres that will be “Black Widow”, “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” respectively, with premieres scheduled for July 9, September 3 and November 5. However, it is possible that the last two may not have the opportunity to premiere in China, one of the most important international markets for Hollywood.

The news comes from Variety, which has echoed a list published by the Chinese film channel CCTV6 that confirms the release dates for the different premieres of phase 4 of the Marvel cinematic universe but that excludes precisely “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings”. This detail has drawn attention as it comes from a channel that is under the control of the Chinese government, which is the competent authority when deciding which films are released in the territory or not.

This has set off alarms and sparked speculation as to whether these two major Marvel Studios premieres may be canceled. In the case of “Eternals”, it has not only been confirmed that it will include an explicitly homosexual couple (something that China does not like at all) but also its director, Chloé Zhao, has been named persona non grata for her comments against the Chinese government and a campaign of censorship has been carried out after his recent victory at the Oscars.

In the case of “Shang-Chi”, the first released trailer for the film has had a mixed reception in the Chinese market, with comments accusing it of being “a Chinese film made by people from the West” and of “offering a vision stereotyped of China ”.

At the moment there is nothing official about it so we will have to wait for news in one direction or another, but it is certainly not a good sign that China has updated the list of Marvel Phase 4 premieres without these two productions , which are also linked to the Asian country in one way or another.

Via information | Variety