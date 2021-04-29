Shang-Chi actor responds to Chinese criticism of his movie trailer

The first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived a few days ago on social networks and was well received, at least in American and European countries. Marvel Studios fans are eager to meet the first great hero of Asian descent in the long-lived saga, but there are some people in China who are not satisfied with what is shown in the trailer. Through a post on Twitter, Simu liu, star of the film, responds to the negative reviews that the new material has received.

We cannot deny that the trailer for Shang-chi it’s exciting and packed with martial arts and action. The most loyal fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t wait to see what the studio has prepared for the flesh and blood incarnation of Shang-Chi. But things have played out very differently in China, with audiences reacting negatively to the portrayal of the country in the trailer. For its part, Simu liu He responds to his fans in the Asian giant with a message of thanks and hope (via EpicStream).

Constantly in a state of wanting to speak better Chinese, but I just wanted to say xiexie [gracias] anyway. I want to thank all of our Chinese fans for their support and encouragement. For the other people who are cheering on our failure, I don’t have much to say, just wait and see.

Constantly in a state of wishing I spoke better Chinese but just wanted to say xiexie anyway pic.twitter.com/wfU4cCL8IG – Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 26, 2021

In the publication of Simu liu It is possible to notice comments from Chinese Internet users with quite direct criticisms of the trailer of Shang-chiFor example, the user @JinXiao, who writes:

The root of the Shang-Chi problem is the Sino-American conflict. Is Shang-Chi Chinese or American, loyal to China or America? Will he dare to fight the United States to defend China? This is an American movie so the answer is self explanatory. I’m pretty sure this movie will minimize these elements and avoid conflicts, but these conflicts have not gone away. They still exist outside of the movie and as the Sino-American competition grows more and more serious.

Of course, Disney and Marvel Studios are quite careful when developing the stories of their films, always avoiding allusion to any kind of political conflict with other nations, especially with Mainland China, a territory very susceptible to all kinds of malicious comments. abroad. Remember that the United States and China are in a fierce trade war, so both are extremely careful with their every move, even in the entertainment industry.

Simu liu He was born in China but moved to Canada at a very young age. He decided to focus his life on the world of film and television and little by little he was getting more and more privileged positions. Shang-chi He plays his first starring role on the big screen and it suits him quite well, as he is an expert in martial arts and has long dedicated himself to the noble art of being a stuntman. His experience leads us to think that all the stunts and stunts on the Marvel tape have all been recorded by him.

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings It will hit theaters on September 3 and is the second film corresponding to phase 4 of the MCU, the first is Black Widow, with a premiere scheduled for July 9. But the movies are not the only thing that Marvel Studios has in mind because in June Loki will arrive on the Disney Plus platform, one of the many series for secondary characters developed by streaming.

