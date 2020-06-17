WrestleMania 32 broke the attendance record at a live WWE event with 101,000 people at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In one of the main fights of the night, The Undertaker ended Shane McMahon, who was returning to WWE after a 7-year absence and if he beat the dead man, he was going to gain control of Raw and Undertaker was not going to fight again. at WrestleMania. Obviously this did not happen, but McMahon and Undertaker gave us a good fight, which He was further exalted because Shane jumped from the top of the cell onto Undertaker, although Undertaker took off almost at the last minute and Shane smashed the comment table..

Shane McMahon challenges Undertaker

In the latest episode of Last Ride: Post Mortem on YouTube, heir McMahon challenged Undertaker again:

I’m sure I can still fight him in the ring again. So I am ready for action. I’m challenging you. I have just done it. I have one more fight inside me, one big fight inside me. I want a rematch. Hell In A Cell 2! »

No doubt fans would love to see this match again, although perhaps not at WrestleMania because Undertaker already has few cartridges to burn. And their fights at WrestleMania would have to be against much more spectacular Superstars. But recalling what happened after that WrestleMania, Vince McMahon gave Shane the television power to “direct” SmackDown and an upgrade to the scripts that allowed SmackDown to pick up steam.

