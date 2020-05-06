Shane Helms admits wrestling “sucks” without an audience

Wrestling planet | Shane Helms: “Wrestling Sucks Without an Audience”

Shane Helms was one of several WWE producers who were fired due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former WWE cruiserweight champion became a WWE producer last year. Shane Helms turned to Twitter to comment on the low WWE RAW ratings. Helms has a hard time watching the show due to the absence of an audience on stage.

Helms tweeted:

“Because it stinks without an audience”

It just does. Nobody loves to fight more than me, but I find it hard to see while missing one of its most important components, the fans! It’s like watching Standup without a crowd. No matter what happens, it just won’t be that much fun. “

Because it sucks without an audience. It just does. Nobody loves wrestling more than me but I struggle to watch it while it’s missing one of it’s most vital components, the fans! It’s like watching Standup without a crowd. No matter what, it just won’t be as funny. https://t.co/iUeW2rMJmG – Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 5, 2020

He also commented on AEW after a fan wrote:

I’m sure you’ve seen AEW. They are doing a good job of letting the roster fighters make noise. What do you think of those programs? From a producer and talent standpoint, I’d like to know what you think. “

Helms replied:

“They’ve done some things that I really like.”

They’ve done some things that I really like. – Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 5, 2020

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.