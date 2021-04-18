Shane Bieber Sets Strikeout Record; tie in another with Nolan Ryan

The mountain star of the Cleveland Indians, Shane bieber left his mark on the record books of the MLB on Sunday afternoon, who stamped a performance history to become the first pitcher in history with the most strikeouts in his first four starts of a season, as well as tying an all-time record held by the mound legend. of pitchers, Nolan ryan, as the largest number of chocolates awarded at a start to the season.

During a Sunday afternoon game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Shane bieber recorded a masterful performance of 13 strikeouts against the bats of the Cincinnati Reds, thus achieving position as the first pitcher in the history of the MLB with a number of more than ten strikeouts in his first four starts of a season, in addition to tying for another lead with the iconic Nolan ryan in the most strikeouts accumulated by a pitcher in this time.

After hitting a 12-strikeout outing on April 1 against the Detroit Tigers; 12 more strikeouts last April 7 against the Kansas City Royals; 11 strikeouts against the Chicago White Sox on April 13, plus 13 strikeouts on Sunday afternoon (Apr 18) against the Cincinnati Reds, Shane bieber went to the record books of the MLB as the only pitcher with a 10+ strikeout performance in his first four season games in the history of Big leagues.

Shane bieber, also continued to make strikeout history in the league’s record books. MLB, teaming up alongside the legendary pitcher Nolan ryan in his 1976 season with the California Angels (now from Anaheim), these being the only two pitchers in the history of the MLB with a cumulative 48 strikeouts in his first four starts of a season.

After this masterful opening to the history of the Big leagues by Shane bieber, the Cleveland Indians They managed to seal their victory with a score of 6-3 against the Cincinnati Reds, who incidentally achieved their eighth victory of the season, leaving the season record 8-7 on the scoreboard.

Shane bieber In the afternoon, he posted a 13-strikeout performance as the game’s starter, reaching the pitching mound for eight uninterrupted innings of the game, allowing three runs scored, six hits and two walks, in what was one. performance of 104 pitches, drawing 73 of these in the strike zone.

SHANE BIEBER, PERFORMANCE HISTORY:

SHANE BIEBER! 10 STRIKEOUTS! AGAIN! He now has 10+ K in each of his 1st 4 starts this season He’s the 1st pitcher with 10+ K in his 1st 4 starts of a season since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893 (h / t @EliasSports) – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 18, 2021