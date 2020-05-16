The Paralympic Triathlete Kini Carrasco He has denounced through social networks that they have called him “everything” while training on a bicycle. The Extremaduran has recalled that due to his status as a High Level Athlete (DAN) he is authorized to do so at any time and within the limits of his province.

«My attempt to go cycling today: 3km, a shower of water buckets and that five misinformed and ill-mannered drivers, called me everything. Although some do not like it, my condition as a High Performance Athlete allows me to go out at any time. It’s my job! “, He commented Kini Carrasco, Paralympic triathlete, through their Twitter profile.

The Extremaduran, who has participated in three editions of the Paralympic Games, It has, like the rest of High Level Athletes with permission, to train at any time of the day and as long as they do it within the territorial limits of their province. However, Carrasco had to endure that they will attack you with buckets of water or insult you, as he himself related.

My attempt to go cycling today: 3km, a shower of water buckets and that 5 misinformed and ill-mannered drivers called me everything. Although some do not like it, my condition as a High Performance Athlete allows me to go out at any time.

It’s my job! pic.twitter.com/6gZFdpoPtO – kini carrasco (@kinicarrasco) May 15, 2020

The events took place at the Cáceres exit on the Badajoz highway at around 5:30 pm. “I was literally crossed in front, pouring rain, and I only have one arm,” Carrasco tells the Marca newspaper. “I was uniformed from Spain from top to bottom, with the equipment like when I compete so that people realize that I am a professional”, explains the Extremaduran, about his outings outside the hours in which the rest of the people go out to do sports and in which he is authorized to be his work.

Between the embarrassing and dangerous moment that he has had to endure, an individual has come to say: “Let’s see if you fall, manco!” “The pity is not having had a free hand to be able to take a photo of him or take the license plate because he could have made me fall. The truth is that it scares you », confesses the Extremaduran athlete.