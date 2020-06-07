SATURDAY, February 29. The first day of early spring. I stayed to eat with Martín in a Mexican. We got fine: neither of us had had breakfast, so it was a tribute of spicy and margarita. With a silly smile we went out into the street. The sun warmed our heads, evaporated the routine; In our happiness, winter fell apart like a wet paper and we could take off layers of clothing and lightly brown our white skin. The afternoon passed, more friends came, we drank on the terraces. Everything was brand new: the benches, the sidewalks, the drinks, the light outfit of halftime. People were beautiful, I drank a beer and thought that Spain was, essentially, a country of beautiful and happy people. Each one with its rocks, its trench, but above all happy people enjoying the caress of the sun. I was placidly in love. Then. He gave me some tickets to see Calamaro in Paris and my little gabacha patatilla of emotion. Now they rest without a future on the bedside table.

Without knowing it, that was a farewell. Friends went on to long and unsatisfactory screen conversations. The street is seen but not touched, like the end of the running of the bulls, always on the horizon. I do not even want to think about how the owners of the terraces will be, who have remained at half mast. I sincerely hope that they can survive. Now their metal tables and chairs make sad monsters chained up in front of the bar, limited to certain percentages. How icy the squares are like this. It seems to me that our cities, even the largest ones, are successive little squares, universal and well-collected cities, where the concept of community (family, friends, work, neighbors …) is more than an abstract noun.

Knowing that everything around me is calm, I withdraw from the horror and long for human contact. The social, which has stopped. The most classic will know this Latin proverb: in vino veritas, in aqua sanitas. In wine is truth, in water health. Needless to say, he is completely wrong. I do not seek to highlight the antioxidant properties of the grape, which are well known; only to point out that our good health, the one that prevented us from jumping on a bridge every Monday, owes more to the Rioja under the awning than to a stoic spring.

The terrace is our sophistication of the first human fires, a place to meet and tell stories

There we have learned to live. On the terrace there is an alcoholic, social and sentimental education. It is taught to drink, it is taught to live together and it is taught to relate. The father offers the child a small sip from his glass; that adolescent boy begins to like life in a responsible way; attentive, listen to talk, and at that table discover jokes, taunts, compliments, the art of conversation; Finally, when he grows up a little, he comes to know loves, friends, dramas and demons, and those who do not live are told on the terrace by those who were lucky enough to experience them. The terrace is, in short, our sophistication of the first human fires, a place to meet and tell stories.

At first, banally, he missed the big plans. The confinement erased Easter, Calamaro and most likely the festival summer. Even the smallest trip, a weekend in San Sebastián, escaped me like the last train of the day. Oh, the little walk through La Concha! How fertile the pintxo tradition would have been for my teenage humor. He passed. Trying to consume the bare minimum of actuality, my little head was running away and these failed trips were perfect to feel a little miserable.

However, as the disaster progressed, the trips were forgotten, perhaps because they were as feasible as a journey to the Moon. This pause evolves us all. Today, closer to the end, a new melancholy is growing in me. I have already whined the hotel cancellation. The northern lights don’t matter to me, nor that sweet feeling of escaping from the world. They are long lost. What I miss now is fantasizing in front of a beer. The emotion, the expectation. There was an air of relaxation that I was not aware of. Impossible then. That happiness. Only her noise as she left let me recognize her, as the quotes Savater quoted say. What an emotion to project ourselves into the future. Pay attention to us. We hugged each other with our friends and we stayed for a thousand, I stayed on my sofa, happy, while Á. He caressed me with a background movie. In that timeless state, that of potential happiness, I want to live the rest of my life.

Now that it’s all over, don’t let us get frozen. I’m going to be a speedometer pointing up. We will make plans again. As spring ends, there will be more meetings. I will sit on the terrace with friends, and I promise we will only talk about the future. Empowered by reeds and olives, we will begin to weave it, and again that beautiful feeling will come. Push life forward. Only one detail will change. We will have already forgotten the rain and Easter. Our calendar will be a blue Mediterranean postcard dream. Goodbye, spring, goodbye. I will give green to the pines and yellow to the genista. We are letting you go. We will be building an early summer.

Isla (Madrid, 1994), singer of the group Chelsea Boots and author of the book Buenas noches (Círculo de Tiza), spent the night before confinement on a terrace with friends.