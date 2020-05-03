Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

Tigers completely erased Blue Cross in the Azteca Stadium after beating him 3-1, so he gave him his seventh consecutive loss this e-Liga MX. Lucas Passerini commanded those of The Ferris Wheel, while Francisco Venegas He did it for the university students.

The cement workers arrived at the Azteca after not knowing victory in this virtual tournament. TigersFor his part, he arrived in Mexico City to play after achieving a controversial victory in this e-Liga MX against Santos.

Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring at 6 ′ in favor of cats thanks to a huge individual play of the visit. The second arrived eight minutes later courtesy of Valencia, who easily defeated Jesús Corona.

Valencia placed 3-0 before the end of the first half with a great left-footed shot inside the small area. For the complementary part, things did not change, and despite the fact that Blue Cross discounted with Orbelín Pineda, the result was maintained in favor of the people of Monterrey.

This marker places the capitals as the worst team in the e-Liga MX with zero points after 7 days. For his part, Tigers begins to climb positions after plunging fully into the fight for Virtual band.

