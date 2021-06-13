Shakur Stevenson smugly dominated Nakathila and beat points

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

In the main match of the evening organized by Top Rank in Las Vegas last morning, Shakur stevenson (16-0, 8 KO) clearly beat Jeremiah Nakathila (21-2, 17 KO).

As anticipated, the fight was a well-paid sparring partner for Stevenson, who won every round for all three judges fairly adequately, doing one of his superb technique, defensive concepts, and well-measured attacks. He did not need to risk at any time looking for the KO, so he did not do it, something that many spectators and analysts question in the face of Stevenson, in addition to being a sports star, is also a media star.

It is the eternal debate between winning at idle, risking when you are so superior to your rival or throwing yourself into the open grave for the KO, and virtue is usually in the middle. The most remarkable moment of the duel was the fall of the Namibian in the fourth round, when he tried to penetrate Stevenson’s guard, but the Olympic silver medalist did not seek to be more harmful or end up by chloroform.

Stevenson therefore remains the official challenger for the WBO super featherweight world title, held by Jamel Herring. In addition, he was granted the role of interim champion, that thirst for belts that is not alien to any body. They are supposed to meet in October, if none of them are looking for Oscar Valdez, WBC champion and option discussed by both Stevenson and the current world champion.

In the semi-background match, good triumph for Jose Pedraza (29-3, 14 KO) over previously undefeated Julian Rodriguez (21-1, 14 KO). Rodríguez’s corner and the boxer himself decided to withdraw after the eighth round, given that he had inflammation under both eyes and, as he seemed to be referring, lacked good vision in one of them. It was the product of the punishment of the Puerto Rican, who was ahead in the three cards with scores of 77-75 at the time of finalizing the lawsuit. Good win for the Sniper, who will continue to try to hold on to the big fights in the super lightweight category.

In the previous appointments, Top Rank jewels solved their commitments successfully: the superlight John bauza (15-0, 6 KO) won before the limit, as did welterweight Xander Zayas (9-0, 7 KO). For its part, the slight Bryan lua won on points to advance to 8-0, 3 KOs.