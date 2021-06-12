Shakur Stevenson faces Jeremiah Nakathila thinking about future goals

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The former featherweight world champion Shakur stevenson (15-0, 8 KO) meets Namibian this Saturday Jeremiah Nakathila (21-1, 17 KO) at 12-round super featherweight. It will be an evening promoted by Top Rank on Las Vegas night (if one exists) this Saturday.

Stevenson, who is making his third fight at this weight, will look to make it the final step before storming Jamel Herring’s WBO throne, probably in his next fight. It seems that, given the level shown by Stevenson as an amateur and professional, three theoretical shooting matches are more than enough (for many, disappointed by the choice of Nakathila as a rival, excessive) before going for the grand prize. The one from New Jersey, world champion of the lower category without defending him due to his weight gain, has been an official candidate for the Herring throne for quite some time, and perhaps there could be an announcement after the fight itself this Saturday if everything goes as expected at Top Rank. From the outset, in this lawsuit the anecdotal WBO super featherweight interim world championship will be played, something redundant with its status as a mandatory challenger and that only makes the fees charged by the agencies fatten. In any case, the American southpaw is one of the most attractive fighters to watch for fans because of his exquisite technique and feline speed.

Nakathila has spent her entire career in her native country, except for her only loss, when she traveled to Russia to fall against Evgeny Chuprakov by majority decision. That was almost five years ago, and he has ten victories after that single blemish on his resume (although, let’s be honest, no top rivals). Therefore, it seems predictable that it will be an affordable date for a Stevenson very favorite for analysts and bettors.

The semi-distance fight will count, at ten rounds and in the superlight limit, with the tough Puerto Rican Jose Pedraza (28-3, 13 KO) vs. the ascendant Julian Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KO), also originally from New Jersey. Pedraza, world champion in super featherweight and lightweight throughout his career, will try to return to the big fights at 32 years old, something from which he walked away in 2019 when he fell against his namesake Zepeda. In the other corner, Rodríguez finds himself before his great opportunity to shine on a great world card and, at 26 years old, sneak into the discussions of the roosters in the exciting weight dominated by Josh Taylor.

We will also have the opportunity to see great promises of the company at the evening, highlighting the also Puerto Rican Xander Zayas (8-0, 6 KO at 18) at welterweight or John bauza, from the same island, in the superlight (14-0, 5 KO), taking steps forward in its evolution.

The evening can be seen in Spain on the FITE TV platform, live or with unlimited repetitions, for about 8’20 euros to change. It will start at 4:00 in the morning from Saturday to Sunday. It can be hired here.