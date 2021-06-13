Shakur Stevenson defeated Nakathila in a duel that left more doubts than ever

Shakur Stevenson was masterful on defense Saturday night and dropped a supposedly superior puncher. The undefeated southpaw traveled the distance for the third time in his last four fights, but Stevenson completely outscored Jeremiah Nakathila in their 12-round, 130-pound title fight in Las Vegas. The skilled Stevenson, who defeated Nakathila at the end of the fourth round, impressed the judges enough to win all 12 rounds on the cards of Max De Luca, Lisa Giampa and Dave Moretti, each of whom scored the native of Newark, NJ, 120-107 winner. Stevenson was wary of Nakathila’s right hand throughout the night, but the unknown Namibian’s poor balance and lack of skill made it impossible to prevent Stevenson from easily racking up points.

ESPN broadcast Stevenson’s victory as the main event of a The Theater doubleheader at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Stevenson (16-0, 8 KOs), the WBO’s number one contender at 130 pounds, won the interim junior lightweight title from that sanctioning organization. The former WBO featherweight champion hopes to fight WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring in September or October, according to what Stevenson told BoxingScene.com before beating Nakathila.

Stevenson, 23, also ended Nakathila’s 10-game winning streak. Before losing to Stevenson, Nakathila (21-2, 17 KOs) had knocked out 10 consecutive opponents after suffering a 12-round majority decision loss to Evgeny Chuprakov (then 16-0) in November 2016 in Ekaterinburg, Russia, Chuprakov. native city. Nakathila had not fought as skilled or skilled an opponent as Stevenson in any of his first 22 professional fights. Nakathila fell again 40 seconds into the twelfth round, but referee Celestino Ruiz ruled it was the result of a slip. Stevenson appeared to land a right hook just before Nakathila hit the mat.

That marked the second time in their fight that Stevenson was denied credit for a knockdown that he appeared to score. Nakathila hit a left and missed with a right when Stevenson retired just before the final bell sounded. Nakathila made a rare connection with her right hand just under 30 seconds in the eleventh round. Stevenson landed a left hand as Nakathila leaned in and missed a right hand with 1:05 left in the 10th round. Another left by Stevenson caused Nakathila to restart her feet with 13 seconds left in the 10th round. Nakathila fell to the mat in 25 seconds of the ninth round while trying to hold Stevenson. Neither fighter made significant shots in those three minutes.

Ruiz sternly warned both fighters to stay away from each other with 1:35 left in the eighth round. Stevenson continued to make Nakathila miss with his eighth-round power punches and landed enough shots of his own to build an already large lead. Stevenson caught Nakathila with a left hand with about 55 seconds to go in the seventh round. Another left by Stevenson appeared to stagger Nakathila with just under 30 seconds left in the seventh round.

Stevenson’s defense allowed him to dodge two of Nakathila’s wild swings with roughly 1:50 left in the sixth round. A right hand from Nakathila landed with 24 seconds left in the sixth round and caused Stevenson to stay away from him until the bell rang. Stevenson’s left straight hit with just under 1:20 to go by the end of the fifth round. Nakathila, meanwhile, continued to fight to land flush shots on effective defender Stevenson.

A Stevenson left hand backed Nakathila around 1:05 in the fourth round. Stevenson connected with another left hand with 1:10 left in the fourth round. Another left by Stevenson backed Nakathila with just over 30 seconds left in the fourth round. Just before the fourth round ended, Stevenson sent Nakathila to one knee briefly with a right hook.

Nakathila stood up quickly and smiled as she returned to her corner. However, that was the first knockdown of Nakathila’s seven-year, 23-fight professional career. Nakathila and Stevenson mostly missed their punches in the third round. Stevenson finally knocked Nakathila off balance with a right hook with just under 40 seconds left in that third round.

Ruiz warned Stevenson for stepping on Nakathila’s foot 30 seconds into the second round. Nakathila was left with gloves and a knee just before the mid-round mark, but Ruiz dismissed it as a slip. Stevenson landed a short right hook as Nakathila rocked wildly with one left hand and fell to the mat.

Stevenson jabbed with just over 10 seconds to go in a second round that lacked action. Stevenson landed a left hand that caught Nakathila’s attention with about 1:20 left in the first round. Nakathila wildly missed with a right hand with just under 50 seconds to go in that first round, when he failed to catch Stevenson with a flush punch. Ruiz warned Nakathila to step off Stevenson’s right foot with about 20 seconds left in the first round.