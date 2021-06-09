Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez on ‘math’ collision route

Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez could give us a dream fight before the end of 2021. Just imagine a clash of styles where hitting speed, good movements through the ring and high tactical conception predominate. The one Stevenson brings from his cradle and the one he always had, but now has gotten better in Valdez’s case. This fight (Valdez vs. Stevenson) is not even in its infancy, but in the video we explain why it will inevitably happen. And it will happen in December.

Of course, before that Oscar Valdez will make his first defense of the WBC super featherweight title that he snatched from Miguel Berchelt, facing Brazilian Olympian Robson Conceição. The same one who defeated him in the 2009 Pan American Games in Mexico. Shakur Stevenson, for his part, has a fight for the WBO interim title this Saturday against the Namibian Jeremiah Nakathila and then, if he wins in this fight, he will dispute the championship with the WBO monarch in 130 pounds: Jamel Herring.

In this video I tell you what I think of those fights, their possible results and the curious history of that 130-pound title that should have been vacated after Herring’s KO victory over Carl Frampton, however, Herring decided to stay in the division and this forced the creation of that unusual internship at the WBO.