Shakur is interim champion, pure fencing and bicycle

Shakur Stevenson beat Namibian Jeremia Nakathila without major problems to become interim WBO super featherweight champion. Now he must face the official champion: Jamal Herring. The fight was a monologue by the former Olympian, he won it from start to finish, all the rounds were his and he even put the African on the canvas at the end of the fourth round.

Shakur was superior based on his virtues as a stylist, with a 100% tactical boxing, where defense predominates over attack and where he does not hesitate to ride the bicycle whenever necessary. His obsession is not being hooked up and in that department (the hitting and not hitting you), Stevenson is number one in the class. The numbers speak volumes. He is on his way to be an improved version of Floyd Mayweather, Pernell Whitaker or in a few flashes he approaches Terence Crawford, but in attack he is literally more stingy than all of them.

That boxing has allowed him to complete 16 fights undefeated, however his story begins with his next fight. It is clear that now Shakur will have to get serious and better level rivals are on the way. Starting with the next one (Jamal Herring) and continuing with Oscar Valdez. About all this, along with the analysis of the fight, I talk to you in this video.