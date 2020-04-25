The video has managed to captivate the hearts of many, because as the song says, they are all “on the front line” fighting the virus in hospitals and streets …

Shakira He shared a video on Tik Tok that has touched the hearts of many. In it are doctors, nurses, police, many of whom are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus, who apparently are inspired by the anthem of the 2010 soccer world cup.

@Shakira These videos are incredible and I’m so honored this song of mine that now is yours, can be so uplifting in a such difficult times. ♬ original sound – shakira

In the first seconds of the video, apparently everyone who appears in it sings the first stanza of “Waka Waka”:

“You’re a good soldier Choosing your battles Pick yourself up and dust yourself off and back in the saddle You’re on the front line Everyone’s watching You know it’s serious we’re getting closer, this isn’t over”.

“These videos are incredible and I am so honored that this song of mine, which is now yours, can be so inspiring in such difficult times. Thank you first line heroes for everything you are doing! ”, Wrote the Colombian on Instagram, where she also shared the reproduction that already exceeds one million views.

Shakira lives in Barcelona, ​​Spain, country that was hard hit by the coronavirus, COVID-19, for this reason she was one of the first celebrities to create awareness through her social networks, stressing that social distancing was a necessity that had to be met in order to protect herself like this himself, as well as everyone we love.

Here is the song that also animated the World Cup that took place in Africa in 2010.

Myrka Dellanos and the transparent neckline that got her in trouble due to the lack of bra

Univision asked its top executives for a salary cut

Lili Estefan talks about the future of El Gordo and La Flaca in the face of the Univision crisis and their dismissals

Suzy Cortez lowers her tiny thong little by little

.