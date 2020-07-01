At 43 years old, and after having given birth to two wonderful and precious boys, Shakira it’s better than ever.

We recently saw her at the concert organized by the Global Citizen organization in favor of the victims of Covid-19, and she simply looked Fantastic!

But that porcelain skin and that beauty that seems unreal, are not the product of chance. Shakira has a secret ally: vitamin C.

Some time ago, the Latin American pop diva revealed in an interview that in order to look this beautiful at 43, she had three secrets, one of them is the daily consumption of vitamin C.

The interpreter of « Waka-Waka » and wife of the very handsome Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piqué, revealed to Women’s Health magazine that he has 3 basic rules for taking care of himself: the first, not complicating life, the second putting first in your diet the vitamin C and as a last measure a daily exercise routine.