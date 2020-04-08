The mansion of the Colombian interpreter and the Spanish soccer player has several spaces for his two children, Sasha and Milan.

Shakira, 43, lives in Barcelona, ​​Spain, with Gerard Piqué and their two children, Milan and Sasha, although he would already have in his plans to return to the city of Miami, in Florida.

The one born in Colombia lives in Esplugues de Llobregat, one of the most exclusive and private neighborhoods in Catalonia.

The property consists of 2,297 square feet of construction, as well as 3,280 square feet of land.

In addition to the main property, the couple decided to also buy the neighbor’s, in order to have a higher level of privacy, not wanting to be disturbed by the paparazzi.

Stay

On the ground floor of the property light tones predominate, both in furniture and in the walls, floors and ceilings.

The room is quite spacious and has spectacular views of the garden.

Next to the main chair they have two small tables that are adorned with twin lamps.

On the wall opposite the armchairs there is a fireplace and a television, where surely the family gathers to watch some Barcelona football games.

Dinning room

Your dining room has room for eight chairs. The table is pine colored, while the chairs are white.

Like the living room, the dining room also has an exit to the garden.

Bathroom

The main bathroom has a hydromassage tub, as well as two sinks and two toilets, so perhaps Shakira and Piqué forget all the couple’s lawsuits in the toilet.

Space for fun

They also have a game room, which has several chairs and tables, as well as a pool table.

The property also has a movie theater and a gym, where the player and soccer player get in shape without leaving home. It also has a tennis court and a swimming pool.

