Shakira, Shakira !, Chiquis Rivera boasts a waist in networks | Instagram

Total delight! and covering mouths, the beautiful singer Chiquis Rivera impressed on Instagram by showing off her waist and the good rhythm she has moving her hips in the purest style of the Colombian queen Shakira.

To the cry of “Shakira, Shakira “, the famous daughter of Jenni Rivera appeared in her Instagram stories dressed in black, but her outfit went to the background when Chiquis lowered her pants a little and raised her blouse to show off her flat stomach and waist.

The interpreter of Cheer up and you will see She looked quite happy and began to dance and move her hips showing off her waist to the fullest, having fun and also, shutting up those mouths that do not stop pointing at her because of her weight.

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He quickly captured the attention of the media and his followers by showing off his new anatomy, the result of his arduous training sessions and surely a healthy diet.

It should be remembered that the ex of Lorenzo Mendez he masters the Keto Diet to perfection, the same one he even wrote a book about to share its secrets with his most loyal followers; while those who did not support her so much pointed out that she surely did not follow her own advice, indicating that she was overweight.

In addition, in recent months Lupillo Rivera’s niece has been seen in arduous training sessions in which she has proven to be very good with fists and kicks and surely more than one will not come out of this beautiful woman unscathed.

Chiquis Rivera seems to have been reborn as the phoenix, since after his separation from the former vocalist of La Original, he has been seen to be thinner, more beautiful and with enough spirits. The influencer also seems to have been given a new chance in love, which she has not yet confirmed.

Recently, a rumor began to emerge that the singer could be a partner of Emilio Sánchez, a photographer of his dear friend Becky G and with whom he has been seen going out on some occasions, although they have not yet been captured in a compromising way.

But apparently this would be true, because the beauty and illusion that Chiquis radiates again could be for love; In addition, Emilio has been seen active on Chiquis Rivera’s Instagram commenting on his photographs.

What many of Rivera’s followers are waiting for is whether Sánchez will finally be the love of her life and the man with whom she finally decides to become a mother and start a family; well Janney Marin Rivera She has shown her excitement about becoming a mother on several occasions and has even frozen eggs so that “time does not pass.”

Regarding this issue, a few months ago it was speculated that the artist could be pregnant with Lorenzo Méndez, despite being separated by a photograph that was around social networks and in which they were both very happy holding an ultrasound.

To the disappointment of many, the image belonged to the past, to a joke that the singers had made on Rivera’s brothers and yes, Chiquis was visiting the gynecologist, but only to put some problems in order.