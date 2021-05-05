Shakira sends a message to the Government of Colombia for the repression of the protests – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Colombian singer Shakira spoke out on social media on Tuesday against the government’s violent repression of social protests, which have been going on for six days and have left at least 19 people dead.

“It is unacceptable for a mother to lose her only child to brutality. And that 18 other people have their lives taken from them in a peaceful protest. The bullets will never be able to silence the voice of the one who suffers, “said the artist from her Instagram account, where she published a photo of the demonstrations.

“It is essential that we are not deaf to the clamor of our own,” said Shakira, after asking the government of Iván Duque to “take urgent measures.” “Stop the violation of human rights and restore the value of human life above any political interest,” he said.

The artist, who resides on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​Spain, was not the only music reference who spoke about the serious situation in Colombia, generated in the midst of the failed attempt by the Duque government to implement a tax reform, which was considered detrimental to the economy of the least favored families, in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Colombian singer Karol G demanded that the president “listen to his people” and asked the United Nations for help for the human rights violations committed by the security forces.

“The authorities are abusing power by killing innocent people who are marching for our rights,” he said.

Other local artists such as Juanes, Carlos Vives or Carolina Ramírez also referred to the situation in the country. While from abroad, Canadian Justin Bieber called to “pray for the people of Colombia”, and Puerto Rican René Pérez, known as Residente, shared images of the clashes between the forces of order and protesters.

“This has to be seen by everyone,” he said. And he considered that the dissemination of the images contributes “in a much more real and honest way” so that the world knows what is happening.

This Tuesday, the UN and the European Union (EU) condemned the “disproportionate” use of force in the protests in Colombia against the government’s tax reform project – now withdrawn.

“We are deeply alarmed by the events that occurred in the city of Cali in Colombia last night, when the police opened fire on protesters protesting against the tax reform, killing and wounding several people, according to the information received,” he declared in Geneva. Marta Hurtado, spokeswoman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.