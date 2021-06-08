Shakira once again demonstrates her skills on the surfboard

Shakira has always been quite honest about her love of sports; in the case of surfing, it has become one of his favorite activities.

For a long time, Shakira began to have a certain romance with the sea waves, which she has learned to tame on her surfboard, to the extent that she is already known on the net as “Surfkira” after she has shared several videos on the ones that show off his skill, as well as a photograph in which he thanked the Wavegarden company for their new pink board.

The Colombian singer is a defender of human rights, but also of the environment, since she is interested in the world that her children Milan, 8 years old, and Sasha, six, will live in. That is why she always seeks that her offspring have contact with nature and with the activities that fill her.

“Surfkira” as she has been nicknamed, is an expert in the water and by example, she has taught her children not to be afraid of the rocking of the waves and to hold onto their surfboard safely.

As the perfect mother, she has not needed Piqué to accompany her, but strives to share unforgettable moments with her children with the hope that they also understand the importance of taking care of the environment that surrounds them, as she intends to happen with her children. followers through the educational videos you share.

Loving and always sensational, the Colombian has given us one more lesson that she can do anything, since we have not only seen her looking sensational on stage, but also on board her skateboard, on skates and of course, on the dance.

At first glance, you can see that this talent was also inherited by Milan and Sasha, who have the rhythm running in their blood, thus they celebrated their successful surf class with the most qualified instructor that could have touched them.

After seeing that Shakira is so involved with this sport, we will have to wait for her to soon make a video with her “surfbabies” on the sea, even if they are no longer quite small.