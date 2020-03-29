The singer did not receive the support of her fans and was rained by criticism for her opinions

Shakira, like many in the world, is in quarantine in his mansion in Barcelona, ​​Spain. However, she is clear that not everyone enjoys the same space that she has in her house next to Pique and her two children. So he called on the Spanish authorities through a publication on his social networks.

“Knowing the situation of parents with young children in this difficult period of quarantine, I empathize with those who do not have an outdoor space or balcony for their children to breathe fresh air … I would urge the Government to consider a policy that allows a responsible adult take a child for a walk, even if it is subject to the restrictions that the experts consider and respecting the rules of distance and health ”wrote the singer.

However, he did not receive the response he expected from his followers. Many criticized and attacked her for considering this. “An irresponsible measure”, since the idea of ​​not spreading the coronavirus it is precisely to stay at home.

“I do not agree with that … A lot of people shake hands and hold their feet … Children are behaving great even better than many adults … They are moments with restrictions that must be respected and against better we do it before we will finish … The more we go out, the more contagions there will be ”one said.

“Look c *** that they stay trancao ‘until the quarantine is over later if they want them to live on the street”wrote another follower.

“Yeah right…. how do you control that ??? Really with thoughts like this, there is no end… .. ” added another follower.

“Sure and they take all the virus and then pass it on to parents and grandparents …”they kept writing.

Like these hundreds of other messages saying that they did not agree with the Colombian in taking children to parks or common areas of the city. But, for you to read the full statement from Shakira, we leave them here below so they can draw their own conclusions.

We recommend you

.