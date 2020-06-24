Everything is ready for a new two-hour virtual concert to raise funds in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected millions of people around the world. International artists will participate in this edition, as well as personalities from the cinema and entertainment.

Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday that “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Concert” will be broadcast online this coming Saturday, June 27.

The European Commission revealed the names of the artists that will make everyone dance and sing, including Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Usher, Chloe x Halle, Jennifer Hudson, J Balvin, Yemi Alade and Christine and the Queens.

The event will be hosted by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, along with the Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.

During the broadcast there will also be David Beckham, Billy Porter, Derrick Johnson, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Diane Kruger, Hugh Jackman, Forest Whitaker, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Salma Hayek, Olivia Colman, among others.

The idea of ​​the concert is to celebrate innovators, scientists, health workers, activists, and organizations working to develop and distribute Covid-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.

On April, Global Citizen together with the World Health Organization organized a charity concert virtual with Lady Gaga as hostess whose name was: «One World: Together At Home», where Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Kimmel, Andrea Bocelli, Alanis Morissette, among others participated.