The Colombian singer has taken advantage of the quarantine to continue training at the academic level

Where do you get Shakira The energy and time to combine his career as a pop star with his family life and the charitable work that he carries out through his Pies Descalzos foundation, and that he still wants to continue training at an academic level, is a mystery.

A month ago the singer confessed to her social media followers that, instead of taking advantage of the period of isolation to rest after spending weeks training very hard for her performance in the Super Bowl last February, she had encouraged herself to sign up for a distance learning course taught by the University of Pennsylvania

At that time even her partner Gerard Piqué teased her claiming that she was “a know-it-all” in view of the subject she had chosen, ancient philosophy, but the truth is that she needed some way to disconnect while she was locked up at home and her work Hard has ended up paying off.

“I just graduated from an ancient philosophy course“, He has now announced on Instagram along with a series of photographs showing his diploma.

The Colombian is the first to recognize that the topics she has studied are not initially useful in her profession, although it is obvious that she is very proud of her achievement.

“I know my hobbies are not practical, but it took me hours after putting the kids to sleep. Thanks to Plato, his predecessors, and the University of Pennsylvania for the ‘fun’ of these four weeks“, Has celebrated.

At the time Shakira recognized that this course was helping her to think “In something more than‘ The Paw Patrol ‘”, the cartoons that your two children, like many other children, will want to see at all times these days.

Adamari López does not convince with her white shirt and makeup

Anitta notes Maluma in bed

They paralyzed traffic to go outside without a bra, today they impact barefoot and without makeup

Horoscope. What does your zodiac sign say for today and the weekend of April 25-26

.