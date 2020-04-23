Shakira graduates from Ancient Philosophy and the networks go crazy | Instagram

Shakira has taken advantage of her social networks to boast a new achievement, she has graduated from Ancient Philosophy and this has been what she has been working on during this quarantine.

The interpreter has become a good example of how to take advantage of quarantine in positive ways and shared images of her diploma.

In his own words, they were 4 weeks the ones she tried hard in the course after putting her two children to sleep.

It may interest you: Video Kimberly Loaiza shakira-style hips move on Tiktok

I have just graduated from an ancient philosophy course. I know my hobbies are not practical but it took me hours after putting the kids to sleep. Thanks to Plato, his predecessors, and the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn) for the “fun” of these 4 weeks! pic.twitter.com/TwPZ4u0lwZ – Shakira (@shakira)

April 23, 2020

The famous singer noted that the course was taken by the University of Pennylvania and noted that this time spent studying was very fun.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

I have just graduated from an ancient philosophy course. I know my hobbies are not practical but it took me hours after putting the kids to sleep. Thanks to Plato, his predecessors, and the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn) for the “fun” of these 4 weeks!

Read also: Shakira asks that children be released in the face of a coronavirus pandemic

Shakira graduated from philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania, what she did not know is that she was already a master since her bare feet album. https://t.co/tZwiSyHZ66 – J. Iván (@Javier_RamosC)

April 23, 2020

After giving the news, the Internet users did not take long to respond, some pointed out that they have always known that Philosophy is theirs, this after their old songs to which she herself gave lyrics, such as Pies Descalzos.

Others noted that Shakira is the first person to study Philosophy who smiles and knows that he will not starve, the truth is that the networks are having fun and celebrating the news.

.