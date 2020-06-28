The « Global Goal » presented by Dwaymen Johnson « La Roca » this Saturday, were full of artists who sought to raise awareness about the ravages that the global health crisis is causing worldwide.

The Colombian singer always has something prudent to say adding quality to her already excellent music.

In his presentation, Shakira explained a little what is happening in the south of the continent and what experts explain, could happen:

« Latin America is now the worst affected region and experts say Africa will be next (…) We need to make sure that everyone has security and access to medical care in these places or else it will be much more difficult to distribute and vaccinate We must do everything we can to help them avoid catastrophic damage. Thousands of lives could be in danger … We can all do something about it and that is why we are here today. «

His presentation was set from a rooftop in Barcelona and there he offered the world his share of good energy with the song “Sale el Sol”.

« This next song is about the time when you start to see the sun rise after difficult times (…) As we move down the road to recovery, let’s help the world’s most vulnerable regions walk towards theirs because the sun It should go out for everyone. «

Several artists joined voices to speak for those to whom the health crisis and the economic crisis that has arisen from the first one, are going through difficult situations regarding health and nutrition, a terrifying combination.

With information from Billboard.