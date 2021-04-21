Shakira did defraud the Treasury for almost 15 million euros, ratifies Spain – El Sol de México

The Spanish Tax Agency confirmed that the Colombian singer Shakira defrauded 14.5 million euros to the Treasury between 2012 and 2014, pretending that he did not reside in Spain and hiding his income through a network of companies.

In an additional report on the case, the Treasury technicians contradict the arguments of the defense of the Colombian singer, who wields her concert and television schedule to try to show that she stayed less than 184 days in Spain and, therefore, did not he had an obligation to pay taxes in that country, legal sources informed Efe.

Faced with this situation, the magistrate investigating the case summoned the Treasury technicians to testify on July 8. to the defense of the singer to present their thesis on what were Shakira’s tax obligations, as advanced today by the newspaper El Periódico de Catalunya.

In January of last year, two officials of the Tax Agency already testified before the judge and reaffirmed themselves in the report that they once sent to the Prosecutor’s Office to communicate that the artist had been evading the payment of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) between the years 2012 and 2014.

As a result of the report, the Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against the singer and her tax advisor in the United States in December 2018, accusing them of six crimes against the Public Treasury for devising a “plan” not to pay income tax or income tax. wealth tax, using a network of companies based in tax havens that were formally the owners of the income that Shakira received.

Specifically, the Public Ministry maintains that the singer “channeled the capital movements generated with her professional activity” -your performances or participation in the American program “The Voice” or the commercialization of perfumes with your name-, through companies domiciled in the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Malta, Panama and Luxembourg.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers that Shakira had the obligation to pay her taxes to the Spanish Treasury since she remained in the country for more than 183 days, the time necessary to acquire the status of tax resident in Spain.

Shakira has already returned to the Tax Agency the 14.5 million that it claimed, plus the corresponding debts and interests, but insists – and thus maintained it before the investigating judge when he cited her as investigated – that on the dates analyzed she had no obligation to pay in Spain.

Singer He further maintains that he established his residence in Esplugues de Llobregat, town in the province of Barcelona, ​​in 2015, when she gave birth to her second child, and who until then only made occasional visits due to her romantic relationship with her current partner, the FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué.

Shakira alleged before the judge that her absences were not sporadic, but that she actually lived abroad, since she maintained an international concert schedule and participated in the television program “The Voice” in the United States.

