Shakira defrauded $ 17.4 million by pretending that she did not reside in Spain

The Spanish Tax Agency sent a new report to the court in which it ratified that the singer Shakira defrauded 14.5 million euros (17.4 million dollars at current exchange rates) to the Treasury between 2012 and 2014, pretending that he did not reside in Spain and hiding his income through a network of companies.

As legal sources informed Efe this Wednesday, in their additional report on the case, the Spanish Treasury technicians contradict the arguments of the defense of the Colombian singer, who wields her concert and television schedule to try to show that she stayed less than 184 days in Spain and, therefore, he had no obligation to pay taxes in this country.

Faced with this situation, the head of the Court of Instruction number two of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona, ​​northeast of Spain) summoned the Treasury technicians and the defense experts to testify for next July 8 to present their thesis on what were Shakira’s tax obligations, as advanced by the Spanish newspaper “El Periódico de Catalunya”.

In January of last year, two actuaries of the Tax Agency already testified before the investigating judge and reaffirmed themselves in the report that they once sent to the Prosecutor’s Office to communicate that the artist had been evading the payment of personal income tax. (Personal Income Tax) between 2012 and 2014.

As a result of the Treasury report, the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against the singer and her tax advisor in the United States in December 2018, accusing them of six crimes against the Public Treasury. for devising a “plan” to pay neither personal income tax nor wealth tax, using a network of companies based in tax havens that formally they were the holders of the income that Shakira received.

Specifically, the public prosecutor maintains that the singer “channeled the capital movements generated with her professional activity” – her performances or participation in the US program “The Voice” or the commercialization of perfumes with his name-, through companies domiciled in the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Malta, Panama and Luxembourg.

The public prosecutor considers that the defendant had the obligation to pay her taxes to the Spanish Treasury, since she remained in the country for more than 183 days, the time necessary to acquire the status of tax resident both in Spain and in the United States.

Shakira has already returned to the Tax Agency the 14.5 million that it was claiming, plus the corresponding debts and interests, but insists – and thus maintained it before the investigating judge when he cited her as investigated – that on the dates analyzed she had no obligation to pay taxes in Spain.

The singer also maintains that she settled in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) in 2015, when she gave birth to her second child, and that until then she only made occasional visits due to her romantic relationship with her current partner, the FC Barcelona footballer. Gerard Piqué. Shakira alleged before the judge that her absences were not sporadic but that she actually lived abroad, since she maintained an international concert schedule and participated in the television program “The Voice” in the United States.

