Shakira asks children to be released in the face of a coronavirus pandemic | Instagram

The famous Colombian Shakira has raised the annoyance of social networks by publishing a petition for the Spanish government, letting children go for a walk in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer is in quarantine with her partner Gerald Piqué and their two children, but apparently they are not having a good time.

Shak noted that children should be able to go for walks as well as dogs, comments that further infuriated social media.

If it is allowed to go for a walk or for adults to shop, a solution would have to be considered that gives the same right to children who need sun and air for their physical and mental health, the famous woman wrote.

Netizens considered that the singer would put her own children at risk with this request; Despite the fact that the singer pointed out that this should be done in the company of an adult and under the restrictions established by the government.

I would urge the Government to consider a policy that allows an adult in charge to take a child out for a walk, even if it is subject to the restrictions that the experts consider and respecting the rules of distancing and sanitation.

Definitely the comments of the Colombian star were not well taken by netizens.

