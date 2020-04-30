Witnesses claim that the couple has violated the security regulations provided to prevent the spread by COVID-19

The agency The Grosby Group reported that the Colombian singer Shakira and his partner, the Catalan footballer, Gerard Piqué they appear to have ignored the security regulations provided by the Spanish government, during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Shakira and Piqué They have gone on an excursion with their children Sasha and Milan. The four were caught walking through the streets without gloves and without masks.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué go for a walk with their children / The Grosby Group

The agency reports that some witnesses to the incident claim that the couple ignored the rules that state that you can only be outdoors for an hour and a kilometer away from your residence.

It is worth mentioning that Shakira was one of the celebrities who launched a request to the authorities that they provide an option that allows children to enjoy some time away from home, according to the Colombian minors also need to go out in order to maintain their health physical and mental in these moments of quarantine.

The measures established against the coronavirus only allowed, in a first instance, the departure of a family member in whom the responsibility for purchasing either medicines or food is deposited.

The Colombian’s request was harshly criticized by the general public, however several celebrities agreed with her.

Here is Shakira’s Instagram post:

