Shakira and Piqué stroll through the streets with their children without masks

Thanks to the fact that in Spain, cases of COVID-19 have begun to decrease gradually, the authorities have given small freedoms within the quarantine, which has led people to take to the streets, including Shakira, who was caught with the footballer Gerard Piqué and his sons Sasha and Milan.

However, the images of the family walk raised controversy on social networks, since many users reproached the couple or their children for wearing face masks, one of the main protection measures that have become mandatory in many countries.

Shakira breaks conditions of the Spanish government

Among the conditions given by the Spanish health institutions, is not to leave more than a kilometer from your home and to leave with all the special protections to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

This consideration was thanks to the fact that a few days ago the Colombian singer and some famous people from Spain such as her husband Gerard Piqué called on the government to allow the little ones to leave their homes for a few hours, a request that was accepted by the authorities. in the first days of May on the condition of attacking the security and cleaning orders.

On the other hand, the protagonist of Super Bowl 2020 has expressed her great concern about the pandemic on more than one occasion and donated more than 50,000 masks for health personnel and 10 respirators for the population of Barranquilla, her city of birth.

The N-95 protection masks, donated by Shakira that were produced by a local company and comply with international safety and health standards, and will be delivered to more than 2,500 doctors, nurses and other workers who are part of the Colombian health network. .

