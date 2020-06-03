Colombian singer-songwriters Shakira and Karol G will be part of the cast of the final show of the current season of “The Voice” this Tuesday, the US edition of the popular television show that discovers new singers worldwide.

The news was revealed by NBC, which reported that Shakira will participate in a musical number from her home in the Spanish city of Barcelona, ​​where she has been confined by the coronavirus pandemic accompanied by her partner, footballer Gerard Piqué and the children of both Milan and Sasha.

Shakira, who “coached” the show in the fourth and sixth seasons, will perform Pete Townshend’s song “Let My Love Open the Door” with current judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas.

In addition, they will be joined by CeeLo Green, who was one of the original coaches and Bebe Rexha, who was an adviser during the eighteenth season.

For his part, Karol G will appear in the two-hour broadcast with the Jonas Brothers, with whom he released the collaboration “X” last Friday.

The theme was premiered globally at the digital and television graduation ceremony for America’s high school graduates, led by basketball player LeBron James and former President Barack Obama.

“Canelo” Álvarez, Leo Messi, Ben Affleck or the Resident himself give passionate kisses in quarantine in the video “Before the world ends”.

Both Colombian stars this year have placed themselves at the forefront of downloads of Hispanic music in the country.

Several of Shakira’s songs in English and Spanish returned to the top spots on the streaming platforms in February, after her participation in Super Bowl LIV halftime shared with Jennifer Lopez.

For its part, “Tusa”, the song that Karol G released with the collaboration of rapper Nicki Minaj, returned to the top of the most viewed on YouTube in early May, after becoming one of the most popular songs on the TikTok video platform.

