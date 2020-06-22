Brussels.- Colombian singer Shakira, the British band Coldplay and the American artist Miley Cyrus will participate in a virtual and solidarity concert on June 27 in favor of a universal coronavirus vaccine co-organized by the European Commission (EC).

“Artists have the power to inspire change. They use their talent to serve great causes,” EC President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement regarding the concert to be held on the 27th at 3:00 pm Brussels time (9 AM Eastern Time).

The show can be seen through RTVE, Canal +, ARD, Bell Media, CBC, our sister network NBC, Globo or Fuji TV, among other platforms, as well as through Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and the portal of the Eropean Commission .

“Global citizens around the world are calling on world leaders to help end COVID-19 by urging them to commit the billions of dollars needed to deliver tests, treatments and vaccines to everyone, everywhere. We need equity. in global health and justice, “Shakira said in a statement.

The concert will also be attended by Justin Bieber, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens and will be the culmination of a campaign to raise funds for a universal vaccine against COVID-19, treatments and diagnostic tests that reach all corners of the world.

“Artists, scientists and world leaders will speak with one voice in a rare and rare moment of global unity. They will commit to helping the world end the coronavirus, leaving no one behind,” added the president of the European Commission.

The European Union, added von der Layen, is “fully committed to ensuring fair access to an affordable vaccine as soon as possible and for all who need it.”

The new campaign, called “Gobal Goal. United for our future”, is the continuation of the fund-raising event sponsored by the EC on May 4, which has already raised 9,844 million euros , of which about 6,500 million come from countries or organizations of the EU.

“We ask leaders around the world to combat the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has on underserved communities by committing funds to develop and deliver tests, treatments and therapies,” said Miley Cyrus.