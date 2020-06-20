Shakira and her secret obsession that almost ended her career completely | INSTAGRAM

María Sánchez, former manager of the exuberant Colombian singer revealed in an interview everything that Shakira had to go through to achieve success.

It was through a series of videos titled: « The story behind the myth », where Maria reveals information about the beginnings of the career of the now iconic Shakira, she says that it was not at all easy to become at least known, also some other important details about what the Colombian lived.

Sánchez reveals that at the beginning it was quite difficult to find places for Shakira to demonstrate her talent, since there were occasions where they were made to wait long moments to finally tell them that the audition had been canceled or that they had already found someone, something that at the interpreter of « Anthology » frustrated her to tears.

So, in the face of such despair, her manager at the time, chose to enter Shakira in a contest, « The most beautiful queue on Colombian television », this idea the singer did not like at all, but decided to participate in the end, and surprisingly it was a winner.

He mentions that, as a result of this, people began to recognize the singer, they began to locate her, however, not in the way that Shakira expected, but because of her good body, this did not seem to Shakira, but she was willing to sacrifice that idea of ​​yours a little in order to progress in the entertainment world.

And although despite winning the contest, he did not triumph in the world of music, this gave him the opportunity to enter the media in a leading role in a soap opera, despite his « difficulties » because they mention that he was short, with a dark complexion and dark hair, and this was not so well accepted by viewers.

Because of the above, Shakira detonated an incredible insecurity, as the media indicated that her figure was plump, and her facial features and beauty were very typical and with this she would not go far, to which the singer was forced to take refuge in something that would quickly become his obsession: chocolates.

This caused her to gain weight in an unimaginable way, so much so that she had to hide to eat her precious chocolates, even this caused many fights between Maria and her.

However, somehow Shakira managed to focus again and although she did not diet or a strict diet, she began to take care of herself, although to date it is known that her fondness for consuming chocolates continues, coupled with an extreme exercise routine.