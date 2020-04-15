Shaking Netflix, NBC to Release Peacock in July With Few Original Series | INTERNET

NBCUniversal announced that its Peacock streaming service will be launched nationwide in July as planned, though it will only have a handful of original series ready.

The service planned to offer a mix of original productions, classic shows, and movies, as well as current NBC programming like nightly talk shows and “Law & Order: SVU.” The original shows are key to attracting consumers inundated with new streaming services, but the coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed Hollywood productions.

Peacock was also supposed to have a big boost from the Olympics this year, but Tokyo 2020 was postponed until 2021.

Peacock now expects to have “dozens” of original releases in 2021, said Matt Strauss, the company’s president. It is difficult to predict when Hollywood production will return to normal after the closure due to the coronavirus.

Peacock will be unveiled to Comcast subscribers on Wednesday as a kind of test before its national launch. It still anticipates its July release, but there is also the possibility of a date change.

NBC announces Peacock as a free streaming service supported by commercials in a bid to differentiate itself from new subscription services that compete with market giant Netflix, including Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and upcoming debutant HBO Max.

In July, Peacock will have a free basic service, a version of $ 5 a month with original series and other programs, and another version without commercials for $ 10 a month. Comcast subscribers get free Peacock, and NBC wants to offer it in bundles with other platforms. Cable company Cox agreed to offer Peacock to its subscribers free of charge.

Peacock has 10 long-term sponsors. He says he will limit advertising to 5 minutes or less per hour, considerably less than traditional television.

