Shake Shack gives hamburgers to New Yorkers who get the vaccine



New Yorkers can get a free voucher from ShackBurger when they get vaccinated.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

If you were hesitating to get vaccinated, maybe now you can convince yourself to do so, as the hamburger chain Shake Shack has partnered with the Mayor’s Office of New York to help vaccinate more New Yorkers.

Starting today, Thursday, May 13, and while supplies last, New Yorkers can get a free ShackBurger voucher when they get vaccinated on one of New York City’s mobile vaccine buses.

But not only will you be able to have a hamburger, since from now until Saturday, June 12, they will also be giving away free Crinkle Cut fries to vaccinated New Yorkers with the purchase of any hamburger or chicken sandwich.

To redeem your fries, simply show a Shake Shack worker your vaccine card or Excelsior Pass before ordering at the following New York Shake Shack locations:

Downtown BK, Flatbush Ave, DUMBO, Queens Center Mall, Forest Hills, Williamsburg, 1700 Broadway, Staten Island Mall, Empire Outlets, Madison Square Park, Midtown East, Herald Square, Hudson Yards, West Village, Morningside Heights, Harlem, Bay Plaza , Upper West Side, Battery Park City, Fulton Transit Center, Astor Place, and Bryant Park.

Offer valid until 11:00 pm on December 6, 2021 only at participating NYC Shake Shack locations when you show proof of vaccination (vaccination card or Excelsior pass) to the cashier.

This offer does not apply to airport and stadium branches. Likewise, it is not available in the hamburger chain’s app, on its website or in home delivery services.

Remember that you must buy a hamburger or chicken sandwich in the store for the promotion to apply. Offer includes only wavy fries. Not available in app, web, or delivery.

To get your free burger, you must present the ShackBurger coupon to redeem for any complimentary individual burger. You are not required to make any minimum purchase. This coupon is accepted at participating Shake Shacks, but is also not valid at stadiums, event venues, airports, food trucks, and international locations.

Offer cannot be applied to app orders. The hamburger that they will give you as a gift has an approximate value of up to $ 7.89 dollars.

You can only redeem one coupon at a time and you have until December 31, 2021 to take advantage of it.

-You may also like: White House Suggests Fourth Stimulus Check Proposal Is Up To Congress