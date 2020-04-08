One of the pleasant news regarding basketball refers to the 2019/20 season for the Philadelphia 76ers was the irruption of Shake Milton as a perimeter more than usable from the second unit. The 23-year-old, who is named after the translation of “milkshake,” has earned a place within the Sixer hobby and not just for his actions on the track.

Milton, who owns the HipCityVeg restaurant in the city of Philadelphia, has donated 500 meals and shakes to city-area health workers, who are working tirelessly as their colleagues around the world do to mitigate the effects of the disease.

Milton has also encouraged people to “attend Shake” and, for a small amount of money, collaborate so that his restaurant continues to provide meals and shakes to those who work in the area. Like teammates Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the 76ers’ players have joined in their efforts to collaborate against the pandemic.

Shake Milton, @sixers player, just donated 500 lunches to feed local healthcare workers! Can you help him reach 1000? pic.twitter.com/Sxcqho8jmd – HipCityVeg (@HipCityVeg) April 8, 2020

