Shake Apple! Xiaomi prepares its new AirPods Pro style headphones and they look very good | Technology

Xiaomi wants to storm the wireless headphones market with its new proposal that will be released in just a few days.

The market for wireless headphones is still in full swing, with offers coming from big manufacturers like Samsung and Apple, but also Xiaomi It has been known to position itself with different offers of truly wireless headphones, and with quite moderate prices.

If you do not dare to buy some AirPods Pro for its price, it is likely that you will be interested in the next launch of Xiaomi, which in just a few days will go on sale a wireless headset with active noise cancellation, first in China.

This is not a rumor, because the information comes from the official account of Xiaomi Smart Life on Weibo, where a teaser of the arrival of these wireless headphones has been published showing an image, where unfortunately we can only see the charging case.

The only remarkable thing about the image, is that we have the new company logo, which will come brushed in these cases. It will be the may 13th the date on which the product will be released with its launch that same day.

There is no more information about it, but according to the hashtag used in this first teaser of the new Xiaomi wireless headphones they could finally be called as My Noise Reduction Pro, although being a direct translation, it is likely that it ends up being called different in its hypothetical western release.

In general, it is very difficult to surprise with the design of wireless headphones since they are all very similar, so in the end the price has a great weight when the user decides to buy them in the market. Xiaomi always complies with both the latest cutting edge and the price within the reach of most users.