Shaila Pérez, from EXATLON 3, sends a message What did she say?

Shaila Pérez former participant of Exatlon USA, enjoying the Nomads Experience

Throughout its five seasons, the Telemundo network’s star competition program, Exatlon United States, has had emblematic participants who have conquered the hearts of the audience not only with their sports skills, so necessary to succeed on each circuit, but with his human quality and good energy, such is the case of “La Maquinita” Shaila Pérez, runner-up in the third installment of the program.

Shaila is a 23-year-old artistic gymnast, who joined the national team from her homeland, Mexico, as a child, winning first place in various national competitions and proving that the sport was her first passion. Although Shaila is retired from competition today, she occasionally trains new gymnasts who want to get started in that art that she masters so well. During her time at Exatlon USA, against many predictions that claimed that she was “very small” in stature, she proved herself and everyone else, defeating in an elimination round Nicole Regnier, one of the favorites. His entry to the finalists in the third season of Exatlon was unprecedented, as he obtained his pass among the 4 finalists, after the surprising injury of Denisse Novoa.

After its passage through the third season of Exatlon United States, we could see it again in the so-called “Tournament of Seasons” of the fourth edition, which came as a way to keep the program afloat while a large part of the blue team, the Contestants , was battling a COVID-19 outbreak.

Shaila’s followers have also become her adventure companions, as the girl, showing off her great communication skills, has launched a series of fun and interesting videos where she visits and gets to know different regions of Mexico. The segment is called “Shai Travels”, and in it, followers of Shaila Pérez’s YouTube channel can learn about all the tourist wonders that a country like Mexico has to offer. You can see more by clicking here.

Shaila Pérez: Happy and in love

Through her social networks, “La Maquinita” Shaila Pérez let him know that she is in a relationship with a young man named Matthew Brandal, and according to his Instagram account, which he keeps private, he is a real estate agent and accompanies Pérez on all his adventures. He has even met another Exatlon USA athlete! Look at this photo shared by the beloved athlete:

That’s right, Shaila and Matthew were visiting Mack Roesch, whom Shaila herself calls her best friend. About this photo she wrote the following: “I am very fortunate to have such incredible men in my life! That the most important thing in our life is to give love, help others and be at peace with oneself. It is the most incredible formula to surround yourself with good friends ❤️✨ “

Along with Matthew, Shaila also went on vacation along the coasts of the state of Florida, where they took an adorable photograph that was accompanied by a necessary message called “A pinch of the recipe to be happy.”

“Friends, I am not an expert in relationships but today I can tell you that if I have learned something, it is that your time is only shared with people that you really love, and are in your heart, be it friendships, courtships etc … Time flies and We can’t let it go with people who don’t really love / don’t love us, or who don’t bring out the best of both parties.

Let’s be aware and appreciate the time and life of others, and ours! “ Shaila Pérez.

