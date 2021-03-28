Shaila Dúrcal pronounces on Rocío Carrasco and talks about disagreements in her family

Shaila Dúrcal has returned to Spain, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the death of Rocío Dúrcal. From now on, he will live in the apartment that his mother had in Madrid.

The problems in her family due to the singer’s heritage and her difficult adolescence, in addition to her comments on the current situation in the world of the heart, have been the protagonists of her interview on Saturday Deluxe.

“The pain of the loss of a mother is very special. Above all, because I was very young,” he acknowledged.

“My brothers had disagreements with my father“, Shaila assured, but in the end everything could be solved.” Thank God they talked things over. “The best advice Rocío Dúrcal gave her was that she always have” patience. “

The bullying that he suffered during his adolescence completely marked his way of being. “From 13 to 15 I was a very tall girl, I had almost no chest and they messed with me a lot because I had a lot of forehead. I suffered inside. My parents never knew it, neither did my brothers,” he said. “Now you know the person I have become, but in the past I have always been very shy and I have never been popular. I have had complexes for being chubby.”

Rocío Carrasco’s confessions have caused a tsunami in the world of the heart but also in the lives of the people around her. Shaila has assured that she has always had a very good relationship with her. “For me it’s like extension of my family“, he manifested.

Although he has not been able to see the complete docuseries, he believes that “it is very important send my love and my support, especially to her, that I love her very much that I hope she goes ahead “, assuring that he will contact her soon.

The controversy between Kiko Rivera and Isabel Pantoja has also been one of the topics discussed during the interview. “I am not the one to give my opinion, but I will tell you that they are a family that for me personally, although I have been the little one and my brothers have had more experiences with them, I feel them as part of mine added. It is something that is very sad. that people have a bad time. Above all, I am an empathetic person and I do not like to see people or cry or have a bad time. my best wishes so that they get fixed“, has affirmed.