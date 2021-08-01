Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to renew with Oklahoma City Thunder for maximum salary

All the NBA rumors that spoke of the possibility that Oklahoma city thunder I was going to transfer to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have dissipated this Saturday. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, OKC will offer his player a renewal for the maximum salary.

Gilgeous-Alexander ends next season, and the Thunder want him to be their franchise player for the long-term future in the NBA. The contract offer that is being talked about is around 163 million dollars in exchange for signing a five-season extension, that is, approximately 32.6 million per course.