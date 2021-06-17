Shahadi Wright starring in the musical drama ‘Throw It Back’

Va Deadline exclusively advance that Paul Feig and Tiffany Haddish will produce a future musical dance drama titled‘Throw It Back’. The very young Shahadi Wright Joseph (‘We’, ‘The Lion King’) will star in the project in which Haddish will also participate in a supporting role.

The story follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar rapper from Miami decides to feature his school’s renowned dance team in his latest music video, the school turns into chaos and Wytrell battles for a spot on the team and one last chance to be the center of attention. .

The film is a dance-filled musical drama set with a southern hip hop soundtrack and beats by HBCU college bands. Shadae Lamar Smith, to date music video director, will debut as a feature film director with this scripted film. Smith and Roche Jeffrey himself.

Produced by Paul Feig and Laura Fischer of Feigco Entertainment and Roche Jeffrey, Tiffany Haddish and Melanie Clark of She Ready Production, the film will be executive produced by Lynne Hedvig and offered by MadRivery CAA Media Finance on the virtual market in Cannes.