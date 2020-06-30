Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

One of the players most affected by move of Monarchs to Mazatlan was the Shaggy MartinezBecause he is now without a team and as a free agent, he raises his hand to reinforce Chivas.

Despite his past in America, the Shaggy indicated that he is a professional and would have no problem playing for him Guadalajara be it the next tournament or in the more distant future.

« In the end, you are a professional, you have to give everything where you are and your past should not influence so much, » said the former defender of Monarchs in an interview for the Bolavip portal.

At the moment, the Shaggy Martinez continues evaluating options to define where he will play in the Opening 2020 and it is expected that in the coming days he will define the club in which he will continue his career.